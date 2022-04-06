Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

