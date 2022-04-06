State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

