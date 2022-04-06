Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

