Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Incyte by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

