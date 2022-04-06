235 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 173,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 35.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

