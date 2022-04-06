Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $116.50

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.50, but opened at $119.98. Five9 shares last traded at $118.79, with a volume of 1,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

