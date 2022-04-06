Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.18. Leslie’s shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 10,455 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 145.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

