Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $17,020,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

DRI stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

