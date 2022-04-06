Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

