Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.