ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 19.4% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $303,824.79 and approximately $121.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004054 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001781 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

