JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.