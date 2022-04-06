Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cargotec from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Cargotec stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $60.33.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

