Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

REPYY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

