S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

STBA stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

