PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

