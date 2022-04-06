Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Basf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44.

Get Basf alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.