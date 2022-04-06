Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $298.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

