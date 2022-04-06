State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

CBOE opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

