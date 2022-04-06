Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

