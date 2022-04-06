Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Head to Head Review

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. CION Investment has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than CION Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and CION Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.43 N/A N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 9.66 $118.76 million $1.41 9.50

CION Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A CION Investment 75.48% 7.94% 4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. CION Investment pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

CION Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.