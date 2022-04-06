Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

AVUS opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

