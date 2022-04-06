Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

