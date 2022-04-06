$0.39 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

