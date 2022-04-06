Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.