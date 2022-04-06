Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,592 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

