Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.