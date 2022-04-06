Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

SLGL opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.