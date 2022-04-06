Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 2nd

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
NYSE:AIO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $28.67.
In related news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,617 shares of company stock worth $60,599 in the last ninety days.
About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
