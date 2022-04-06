Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. 1,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
