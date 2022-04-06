Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. 1,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

