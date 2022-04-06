Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.70) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 439.40 ($5.76) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 238.50 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.40 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £807.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.48.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

