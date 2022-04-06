Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 152.90 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.04.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

