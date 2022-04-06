Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 8.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.91. 3,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,288 shares of company stock worth $1,056,343. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

