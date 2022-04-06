Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.