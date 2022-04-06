SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Down 5%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. Approximately 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SPX by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SPX during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPX by 3,385.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

