Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

