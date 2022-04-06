Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Culp has a payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

CULP opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Culp has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

