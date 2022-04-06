Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.