First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1,804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

