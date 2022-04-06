585,562 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 228.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 599,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 416,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 86.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 325,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

BALY opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

