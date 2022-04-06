Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000.

DFIV opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

