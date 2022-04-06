Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 578,700 The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 578,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.75% of The Taiwan Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

