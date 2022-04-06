Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $21.32 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,316,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

