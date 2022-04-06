Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KMF stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.