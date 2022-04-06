Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $436.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.89 and its 200 day moving average is $571.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

