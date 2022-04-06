Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.51 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.09 and a 200-day moving average of $319.36.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.