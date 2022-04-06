MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 3.8%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 3,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,774,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.