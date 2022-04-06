Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

