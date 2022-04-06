Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

