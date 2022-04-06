Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:OXY opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.