Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.61 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.